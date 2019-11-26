San Javier Golf Society give HELP a boost.

On Wednesday 20th November Christine Baillie the President of HELP Murcia Mar Menor was invited to La Serena Golf Club in Los Alcazares by Ty Williams the Captain of the San Javier Golf Society and presented with a cheque for €500.

Each year the Society hold a charity day and the proceeds are donated to a chosen charity and this year HELP was lucky enough to be picked.

Accepting the donation Christine along with Vice President Ann Sheperson was able to take the opportunity to explain the work that HELP dos to help people in the Mar Menor area and further afield in the Murcia region.

“This money will help us to carry on our work” she said “There are lots of people in need of extra help after the floods and HELP is doing what it can to make life easier for them” She was also able to get a plug in for the HELP Outlet in the Oasis Centre at Los Alcazares which along with a weekly car boot sale at the Autocine are the main sources of income for the Charity.

For more information about HELP call us at 968 570 059.