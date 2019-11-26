Post offices to sell train tickets

Renfe and Correoshan have signed a commercial agreement which will enable 55 post offices in the province of Alicante, 16 in the Vega Baja to sell AVE and Long and Medium Distance rail tickets through an authorized travel agency.

Through this agreement, more than 961,000 people from the area will be able to benefit, which until now did not have a single point of sale other than at rail stations.

The agreement, which is a new development in the relationship between both public companies, allows Correos to continue with its implementation of diversification of activities. It should be remembered that the Post offices received more than 93.5 million visits throughout 2018.

For Renfe, it is the development of its essential public service objective, whereas, rail transport tickets will now be made available to users in rural or low-density areas of population in which more than 15 million people reside and where, today, there are no access points for the face-to-face procurement of Renfe tickets.

With the agreement, points of sale are to be created in Albatera, Almoradí, Benejúzar, Bigastro, Callosa, Catral, Cox, Dolores, Guardamar del Segura, Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, Redován, Rojales, San Fulgencio, San Miguel de Salinas and Torrevieja.