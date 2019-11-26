PE in Primary and Secondary schools set to increase in Valencia

By Andrew Atkinson

Physical education is to be increased in Primary and Secondary schools within the Valencian Community.

“Schoolchildren and young people should take at least sixty minutes of physical activity daily, combined with adequate food,” said Rosa Menor, Parliamentary Group Ciudadanos Deputy for Alicante.

“However, the time currently allocated to in Spain is much shorter – and enters contradiction with the recommendations of the experts,” said Rosa Menor.

The increase in Physical Education activity was approved, at the initiative of the Parliamentary Ciudadanos Group (Cs).

Physical Education in Primary and Secondary schools will increase, to up to three hours per week, in all the educational centres of the Valencian Community.