Pau Gasol arrives in Murcia for medical treatment

Pau Gasol, Spanish basketball star and twice an NBA champion, is in Murcia where he is being treated for a foot injury by Dr. Mariano De Prado at the Centro Médico de Excelencia FIFA.

The Sant Boi player announced last week the termination of his contract with the Portland Trail Blazers in order that he can continue the recovery process of an injury that he suffered last May, a navicular stress fracture in the left foot .

Although the initial healing period should be about six months, the poor recovery of the complaint has led to the Catalan player leaving the Blazers squad so that he can focus exclusively on his rehabilitation. Gasol, who has not played an official NBA game since last March, when he signed for the Milwaukee Bucks, says that he is looking forward to restoring full fitness prior to the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020.

According to the US media, the Catalan centre, 39, could remain as part of the technical staff of the Portland Trail Blazers during his recovery period.

Pau Gasol is not the only sports star who has received treatment at the Murcia clinic. A metatarsal fracture saw both Xabi Alonso and James Rodríguez nursed back to health in Murcia, the first in 2013 and the second two years later.