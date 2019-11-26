Dancing The Night Away

A magnificent 413 Euros was raised recently at The Pines Restaurant in Benijofar for local charity Huntingtonś Disease Association.

The event was hosted by Michael Hack and Rob Roberts, who kept everyone entertained for the whole evening with, singing, dancing and a mini quiz.

Coincidentally, 2 of the diners were celebrating their birthdays and so Marion Smith, President of the Association surprised both of them with a special birthday cake each.

Money raised will go towards helping local sufferers of Huntingtonś and their families.

For more information about Huntingtonś, please visit www.hda.org, or telephone: 711008250