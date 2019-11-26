Almoradi dumping echoes Steptoe & Son!

By Andrew Atkinson

ALMORADI is the latest town to be facing problems through illegal ‘dumping’ – with areas of the town looking more like a scene from the former TV series Steptoe & Son!

Mattresses have sprung up once again, in the wake of The Leader exclusively reporting on en-masse dumping, in Torrevieja and Los Montesinos.

Residents of Almoradi say that they are fed up of having to undertake, what is deemed as an ‘obstacle course’ in order to go about their daily tasks.

“Every day I walk along with my children, through what can only be described as an obstacle course,” said a resident.

And, along with the pavements resembling a rubbish tip, dog faeces is another issue.

“The children and I look down – more than up – due to the dog ‘poo’. It’s all part of the daily routine,” they added. “Every week on Calle San Andres there is junk, including mattresses,” said another angry resident.

Mattresses, furniture – including settees and chairs – are strewn within areas of Almoradi. Even a disposed of WC has been dumped.

Despite threatened fines of between 300€ and 3,000€ by authorities, within the Vega Baja regions for illegal dumping, one resident believes they are never handed out.

“Is it true that there are fines, ranging from 300 euros to a maximum of 3,000 euros in place? But I am waiting to see people hit by the authorities with these fines. Let’s see if it’s true,” said a disgruntled resident.