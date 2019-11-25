Torrevieja Municipal Theatre reopens

By Andrew Atkinson

Four years and two months after being closed, Torrevieja’s Municipal Theatre reopened its doors again on Saturday evening when it hosted the coronation gala of the Queen of Salt.

Last Tuesday the project’s architect, Antonio Marquerie, signed the final work certificate that the building had lacked since 2006 – when it was inaugurated.

The mayor also provided a report from the head of the Department of Urban Planning, Santiago Romero, duly signed, stating that the building could be reopened with a municipal opening license and without the need to draw up a reopening decree.

The opening of the Theatre realised the fulfilment of one of Mayor Eduardo Dolón’s main electoral promises.

In a shock announcement Torrevieja Municipal Theatre was closed down in 2015 – after it was found the building had no opening licence – cited after ex-Torrevieja Mayor Pedro Ángel Hernández Mateo had first opened the centre in Plaza Miguel Hernández in 2006, without the necessary documentation.

Located in the city centre, Torrevieja Municipal Theatre has a 650-seat capacity and auditorium, part of the redevelopment of the existing neighbouring Plaza.

The Theatre interior design, has a system of folded planes, to reflect sound and provide optimum acoustic conditions, for both theatre and musical performances.

The Torrevieja Municipal Theatre and Auditorium were commissioned as part of a larger urban infrastructure programme, intended to raise Torrevieja’s profile, beyond its status as a mass tourist destination.