Lovely, cheap two bedroom ground floor property for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

This lovely two bedroom, one bathroom ground floor apartment is for sale in the popular Altos del Limonar urbanisation in Torrevieja. The property is located on a secure, gated community which has beautifully manicured gardens, a nice communal swimming pool, and an open area for tennis, football, or basketball.

This property for sale in Torrevieja, Spain, is just a short walk to Carrefour and the Habaneras Shopping Center. It has good access to bars, restaurants, local schools, medical facilities, and all other amenities.

Low community fees.

This cheap property for sale in Spain by the beach has recently been REDUCED in price from 69.950e to 64.950e.

About the Spanish property market

Property for sale in Spain is and will continue to remain a hot topic this year. Foreign buyers are in love with the cities of Barcelona, Madrid, Alicante, as well as the coasts and the islands. In 2018, 65,506 non-resident foreigners bought property in Spain. That is more than 1,200 per week (or 250 per weekday). This figure is 7.6% higher than the number of property sales in Spain in 2017. It is also the ninth consecutive year when demand for Spanish property has continued to grow.

Despite the dreaded Brexit, more enquiries than ever before are made by UK buyers who continue to be the largest nationality purchasing property in Spain. Currently an average of nearly 200 Spanish property purchases are made by Brits each week.

The property market in Spain is offering buyers double digit returns in some cases and access to mortgages from Spanish banks is becoming easier. People who rent will be able to buy their own property in Spain. The banks will allow them to make monthly repayments on a mortgage which is equal to or lower than the amount they have been paying as monthly rent. Up to one million Spanish households will switch from renting to buying in the next three to four years.

Total House Sales in Spain Continues to Increase

Despite being a long way from the highs of ten or so years ago, total house sales in Spain continue to be on the general increase year on year.

Monthly house sales in Spain still remain consistently above 40.000 units and the demand for Spanish property by foreign nationals has remained steady between 16% and 17% for the last seven quarters according to the Spanish National Institute for Statistics, INE.

In the face of some political uncertainty following the recent Spanish General Elections, the continued year on year growth in sales volume gives investors some reason to remain positive.