The Leader Newspaper Edition 792

The Leader met a remarkable man last week, WW2 Veteran Percy Chafer who was celebrating his 100th birthday with his family in Villamartin. A former desert Rat, who also took part in the DDay landings, Percy received a birthday card from the Queen, of which he was immensely proud, on Tuesday.

He was also the recipient, later in the week, of the granting of lifelong honorary membership to the Orihuela Costa Branch of the Royal British Legion.

Other news includes the ongoing struggle of one charity in its continuing support of Gota Fria victims and the intensifying of demands for the resignation of the Orihuela mayor following a decision by Alicante’s Chief Prosecutor to pass on details of a misappropriation allegation involving the mayor.