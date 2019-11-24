New Golf Group for Torrevieja U3A

The Torrevieja U3A has recently added a Golf Group to its large number of groups and it already has over 30 members, both experienced players and beginners.

The experienced playing members had their first outing on Friday 22 November at the New Sierra Golf Course near Balsicas. Despite an overcast sky, the threat of rain and a cold wind, eleven members and four guests quickly got into the swing of things and had a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon’s golf.

At the same time, four beginners had their first Golf lesson at the Vistabella Golf Course under the tuition of Golf Professional, Pearse McMurray. Both the players and beginners have agreed to meet regularly to pursue their respective activities. The cost of green fees and lessons have been kept very low because the Group is able to block-book places.

Another U3A Group had an outing on Saturday 23 November. Thirty-three members of the well-established Walking Group braved a very strong and cold wind to walk the hills and pine woods behind the town of Hondon de los Frailes.

Climbing up to a summit of over 630 meters their efforts were rewarded with stunning views of the Hondon Valley, the Mediterranean Sea, the Mar Menor, Santa Pola and the mountain range behind Orihuela, the Sierra de Orihuela.

The Walking Group meets on the third Saturday of each month between October and May and provides its members with opportunities to experience beautiful and unusual parts of the Costa Blanca region rarely seen by many people, both residents and visitors alike.

The Sunday Petanca group, which is currently suffering from a full capacity crowd, still continues to attract a full complement of players despite the awful weather conditions that have assailed them for the past few weeks.

The wind has been so strong an a few occasions that the coche has bee relocated by it, thus causing a few light-hearted disputes! Hopefully the weather will return to a more favourable level soon.

Friday saw the Easy Walkers, well some of the braver ones anyway (15 out of the 31 that originally turned up), take to the streets around Lo Pagan for an enjoyable? walk in the rain. The length of the walk was subsequently shortened and after a stop for coffee and to try and dry out, they returned back along the promenade to the waiting dry and comfortable cars.

If you are interested in playing low cost Golf or learning how to play, or walking, or any of the many other activities please take a look at the pages on the U3A website torreviejau3a.org.