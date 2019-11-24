Andante International Choir to perform three concerts in December

Andante International Choir, a local chorus comprised of singers from different European countries, such as England, Holland, and Scandinavia, will be performing three concerts in Costa Blanca early in December.

The choral group, made up of sopranos, altos, tenors and basses living in the area, will be performing Friday night, December 6 at the Orihuela Costa Civic Center, Saturday, December 7th at 8 pm at the Catholic Church in Los Montesinos and Sunday, December 8 at 6 pm at San Pedro and Pablo Catholic Church in Torrevieja.

The choir will be performing a variety of Christmas music, including the Christmas Gloria, Wondrous Story, Infant King, Joys Seven, Away in a Manager, What Child is This, Clare Benediction and the Spanish song Noche de Luz.

Funds raised at the Saturday and Sunday concerts will go to these churches and to the Spanish Catholic charity group Caritas.

Andante’s musical director is Karen Blagbrough and the group’s pianist is Natalyia Khomyak. This is the third year that Andante International Choir has been performing in the Costa Blanca area.

Andante International Choir performing Vivaldi’s Gloria at Pablo and Pedro Parish in Torrevieja earlier this year.