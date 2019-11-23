Torry CF point at Sporting Guardamar

By Andrew Atkinson Chief Sports Editor

TORREVIEJA CF came away with a share of the points in a 1-1 draw at Sporting Guardamar on Saturday, in the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 14, denting fourth place Sporting’s bid to narrow the gap at the top of the table.

CD Murada defeated CD Thader 2-1 in the Valencia Preferente, with goals by Javi and Rubio on Saturday.

CD Cox travelled to Hondon Nieves in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 and came away with three points, following an impressive 3-1 win.

CD Benijofar and CD Montesinos’s head-to-head in the Valencia 2nd Regional on Sunday sees the league title race hot up.

CF Sporting Albatera A, in third place, hosted Atletico Benijofar A, with fourth placed Sporting Guardamar CF hosting promotion hopefuls Torrevieja CF.

Fifth place UD Horradada B travelled to Bigastro CF; Santa Pola City A, in sixth place, travelled to Formentera CF.

Daya Nuevo CF hosted CF Atletico Algorfa, Atletico Crevillente hosted Todo Deportivo, in a bottom of the table clash; with third bottom Sporting Saladar hosting CD Dolores.

In the 1st Regional REFC Torrevieja hosted CF Popular Orihuela on Sunday; Racing San Miguel CF hosted UDF Sax, Atletico Catral CF hosted CF Castalla.

Alguena CF hosted CF Esp Iliad Lic., CF Sporting de San Fulgencio hosted CF Rafal, Monovar CD hosted Callosa Deportivo CF and Santa Pola CF hosted CD Altet.

*A full round-up of results and photographs will be in the Leader online sports pages.

Captions: CD Murada: 2-1 win against CD Thader.