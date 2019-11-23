Ascot fromthehorsesmouth.tips 289-1 accumulator

Lingfield 24-1 fromthehorsesmouth.tips treble

Huntingdon fromthehorsesmouth.tips 14-1 double

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

SOARING Glory’s win on Saturday, under jockey Jonjo O’Neill jnr, completed a fromthehorsesmouth.tips 289-1 four-horse winning accumulator at Ascot.

Trained by Jonjo O’Neill snr, Soaring Glory returned to the winner’s enclosure at odds of 8-1, beating 5-4 favourite Kid Commando, by 4 1/2 lengths.

Valtor (10-11) trained by Nicky Henderson and ridden by James Bowen, opened the four horse winning account, followed by Henderson trained Pym (11-4) from 100-30, a winning tip, ridden by Nico De Boinville.

Paul Nicholls’ trained fromthehorsesmouth.tips Capeland (7-2) ridden by Harry Cobden, gained a 12 length victory, ahead of Diego Du Charmil.

Call Me Lord, fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection finished second in the Coral Hurdle over 2m 3f.

Thebannerkingrebel (5-4) from 15-8 was a fromthehorsesmouth.tips winning selection at Haydock Park.

Midnight Shadow (15-8) and Whoshotthesherrif (5-1) fromthehorsesmouth.tips finished second at Haydock Park.

At Huntingdon fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections, Queen’s Magic (5-2) from 7-2, and North Star Oscar (3-1) returned to the winner’s enclosure. Ashutor (5-1) and Faivoir (2-1) fromthehorsesmouth.tips both ran second.

Rains Of Castermere (9-4) trained by Mick Channon, backed from 7-1 in ante-post markets, was a fromthehorsesmouth.tips winning selection at Lingfield.

Documenting (10-11) trained by Kevin Frost and ridden by Jack Mitchell, was a fromthehorsesmouth.tips winning selection, in the Bombardier Golden Beer C3 Conditions Stakes, over 7f.

Dancing Inthestreet (3-1) trained by William Haggas and ridden by Tom Marquand, completed a 24-1 fromthehorsesmouth.tips treble at Lingfield.

Altior, trained by Nicky Henderson, ended his record-breaking 19 unbeaten run, when finishing second behind Cyrname, in the Grade 2 Christy 1965 Chase at Ascot.

“What a race – they went some gallop – the whole way,” said Cyrname’s trainer Paul Nicholls.

“He’s a changed horse, who has took time to mature mentally and physically. He has beaten a superstar horse,” said Nicholls.

Looking ahead to the King George, Nicholls said: “That’s where he will go.”

Altior, ridden by Nico de Boinville, was a gallant runner up: “He’s run a very good race.

“He’s had a go at him (Cyrname) and got very, very tired. First time out in the ground made him very tired,” said Henderson.

“I have no idea what we’ll do next. It’s a tough race to come into first time out,” added Henderson.

