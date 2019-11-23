Las Salinas Lodge donate €1250 to orphanage.

The Immediate Past Master of Las Salinas Lodge, Eric Raddings, seen in the photograph presenting the vouchers to Director of the Orphanage Vincente said, “The San Jose Obrero Orphanage in Orihuela was one of the charities I nominated last year as Master of Las Salinas Lodge, and I had the pleasure of going to visit Vicente and his team at work in October.

Vicente and his team directly care for and house eighty orphans of all nationalities from all over the Alicante region, on behalf of the Valencian government. They also provide and maintain four apartments, three in Orihuela the other in Alicante, each housing four young people making the transition from orphanage life to becoming self sufficient in the outside world a little easier.

On site they also run the local school for four hundred children from the Orihuela district, and in addition, operate a carpenter’s shop and auto workshop offering four years of training with qualified staff so the youngsters have a Certificate of Competence before, hopefully, finding employment in local industry. The orphanage employs psychologists to assist the teachers, and specialist tutors also work there with special needs pupils.

