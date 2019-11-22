Santa Fun Walk for Pink Ladies

On Sunday the 1st December will be are holding their annual Santa 5k Fun Walk around the Orihuela Costa starting and finishing at Zenia Boulevard.

The walk will begin at 12.00 mid-day from the stage area of the Boulevard. People wishing to take part should be there from 11.00 am onwards in order to register, which will cost just €5.

Please try to attend in a Santa suit, bring along friends and neighbours and even the family pet. The Police will be in attendance to guide the walk.

The band of the Royal British Legion will be on stage from 11.00 playing festive music along with Simon Morton from Sunshine FM who will be playing Christmas songs to get everyone in the Christmas mood.

Once more the Pink Ladies will be collecting food, dry products and hygiene goods to donate to the local Reach Out charity, for those in need.

So please come along, have a great time and help out two charities, Reach Out and AECC in the fight against cancer. All monies raised will be donated to the AECC