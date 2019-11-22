Kirby saddles trio at Catterick in Intermediate Open NH Flat race

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

PHILIP Kirby saddles a trio of horses from his Green Oaks Farm stables today at Catterick in the Intermediate Open NH Flat race.

“It’s a notable day at Catterick with three of our boys who have grown up as youngsters together all running in the same race,” Philip told fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

“Fabrication and Pennine Cross make their debuts. Master Newton completes the trio,” said Philip, with the trio running at 3.35pm over 1m 7f.

The video, courtesy of Philip Kirby, also features some of his young bumper horses for the 2019-20 campaign.

Abington Park (Coco) Robin Des Chapp and Two Thirtyeat.

Video: https://www.facebook.com/425887124125605/posts/2513449758702654/

