JOHN ROSS WINS THE CHAMPIONS CUP

Today Montgo G. S. played a Medal Competition for the Champions Cup Sponsored by John Feek.

Our winner was John Ross with a Net 71 finally getting a handicap cut, second place went to Tom Atkinson with a Net 72 and third place was won by Glenys Cumming with a Net 75.

We also ran a Stableford competition for those members who did not qualify for the Champions Cup also sponsored by John Feek-

The winner of this competition was Ilona Mathieu with 35 points beating Barry Butler into 2nd place also with 32 points and 3rd was Gerian Van Ooijen with 34 points.

John put prizes up for 4 nearest the pins a longest drive for both Men & Ladies these were competed for by both groups.

Nearest the pin on the 3rd was Geoff Willcock. Second shot on the 5th was Steve Crossan. Nearest the pin on the 11th went to a card draw and was won by Sue Burman. Nearest the pin on the 16th was Liz Butler. We had 2 twos won by Liz Butler & Steve Crossan who both received a coveted Montgo Ball.

We welcomed 3 guests, Dirk Knappe and Brian & Sandra Mortimer, Brian received a sleeve of Montgo Balls for his 2nd shot on the 5th hole.

Next week we have a The St. Andrews Day Trophy sponsored by Linda & Dennis Coe