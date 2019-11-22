Community Care Dinner Show raised 1000euro

The fantastic Reef Band performed at a Dinner Show held in The Emerald Isle La Florida Saturday 16th November in aid of Community Care Associationś campaign to raise funds to purchase a 7 seater vehicle to transport CCA Members to and from their Drop in Centre located at CC Ramon de Campoamor, C/ El Cipres, Lomas de Cabo Roig, Orihuela Costa, 03189, Alicante.
€1010.53 was raised on the night where 151 guests enjoyed themselves, supporting the campaign. Many were Members of CCA who take part in various activities held at the Drop In Centre, including 6 Spanish classes of various levels, English language, Tai Chi, Arts, Card making crafts and Line Dancing. A Sing a long session with Marion & Sandra of The Honeys will start in January on Thursdays.
We know there are people who would like to join the activities held at the Drop In Centre, but cannot due to various reasons, either they cannot drive, have no transport, the lack of a good bus service in the area they live or some have medical conditions which does not allow them to drive but want to socialise, everyone can make new friends, learn a new skill or refresh a talent.
Our moto at CCA is we believe you matter, because you do. We want you to have fun in the sun and enjoy living in Orihuela Costa. Membership is €12 per annum, we are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12.30pm till 5pm. Email: oc.communitycare@gmail.com