The Latest Trends in the World of Sports in Asia

Whether it’s in spectators or athletes, Asia has been crushing the charts all across the board in the world of sports. It seems that sports have been growing in popularity at an astronomical rate in Asian countries, and this article is going to tell you about a few of the things Asian countries have adopted recently as a result.

Here Are 3 of the Latest Sports Trends in Asia:

China’s growing love for the NBA

One of the largest viewership rates in the entire world for the NBA is actually in China. More often than not, their population’s viewers outnumber the viewers in the United States of America itself. China invested an extremely large amount on multiple teams in the NBA, and it continues to make deals with the NBA regarding streaming the games on China’s largest streaming platform, Tencent.

China and the NBA recently signed a $1.5 billion deal with Tencent to make them the exclusive platform for Chinese people to view the games. Basketball continues to grow in popularity in China and is most definitely one of the largest trends in Asia at the moment.

The rise of online sports gambling

Western football games have gotten many new viewers in Asia without an explanation. It was recently explained as it was discovered that some Asian countries, like Indonesia, are obsessed with sports gambling.

Fanatics of football teams, who have studied the teams intensely, go to trusted websites that are signed up with the largest bookmaker in Southeast Asia, daftar sbobet, and place their bets on their favorite teams and make tons of money overnight if they win. This trend has made a lot of people a lot of money, so it caught on to thousands of others in Asia, making it one of the latest trends in the world of sports.

A sudden rise in interest regarding olympic sports

People in Asia are becoming more interested in participating and viewing the Olympic Games ever since the 2016 Summer Olympics, where China, Japan, and South Korea won a total of 129 medals. The people of Asia have caught a strong Olympic fever since and most are looking forward to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ever since it’s been confirmed that the Olympics are going to take place in Japan, countries in Asia have begun training intensely and closely watching Olympic sports, making it another one of the latest trends in Asia’s world of sports.

The latest trends in the world of sports are always very unpredictable as it takes one small spark to ignite a very large fire in the hearts of the Asian people. Yao Ming, a Chinese retired NBA player, was drafted in 2002 and the moment he started playing for the Houston Raptors, the entire population of China cheered him on.

The world of sports is looking very interesting in Asia as many countries have begun investing more in different sports as the viewership increases within those countries. Several countries have even invested in infrastructure to host sports events so trends are going to be picked up very quickly.