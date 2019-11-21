Spanglish Golf Society at Altorreal 20th November 2019.

In association with Sapphire Properties and Costa Blanca Green Fee Services

For this months meeting the Spanglish Golf Society and a group of 16 players visited the established course at Altorreal taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

The day started badly with a delay of 30 minutes caused by a serious crash on the A7 and we hope there were no serious injuries to those involved.

Play was slow on the day as we were following another society who had also been delayed by the accident but still the day was enjoyed by all.

The winning scores were as follows:

Gold Division 1st Mike Probert 34 points, 2nd Gordon Longley 31 points

Silver Division 1st Brian Burnard 30 points, 2nd Bob Hewitson 26 points

Bronze Division 1st Jim Speakman 23 points, 2nd Andy Howard 23 points

Nearest Pins: Mike Probert, Marcus Clements,Raimo Hakuli and John Wherry

Football Card Gordon Neve

We give our thanks to the Edina’s Grill and Bar for their support and that of our sponsor Sapphire Properties.

Our next fixture is the Christmas competition at Las Colinas on the 4th December 2019 followed by the interim day to be held at Vistabella on the 18th December 2019.

Report by Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 or see us at our web-site at www.costa-blanca-greenfees.com.