Wolverhampton: Going standard.

Indomeneo Fahey tip

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

RICHARD Fahey trained Indomeneo is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips at Wolverhampton on Saturday night.

Indomeneo (6.40) is napped to land the BetWay Stakes over 1 mile and 1 furlong, with S.P. Davis up, claiming 3lbs.

First Flight, trained by Brian Ellison and ridden by Ben Robinson, is also selected each-way.

Roger Fell trained Watheer

(16-1) (4.10) who has dropped into Class 6, having been in Class 1 company in 2017, is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Paula Muir, claiming 5lb, sees Watheer drop from top weight of 9st 5lb, to bottom weight of 9st.

Adam’s Park (4.40) 20-1, and Compatriot 16-1, are selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Zodiac Express (5.10) trained by M. Murphy and ridden by Daniel Muscutt is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Khaloosy (5.40) trained by Roger Varian and ridden Jack Mitchell is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Three Fans (6.10) trained by Tom Dascombe and ridden by Jane Elliott is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the Ladbrokes Nursery over 7 furlongs.

Bakht A Rowan (7.10) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips. Highland Acclaim (7.40) 20-1 has dropped down in grade in recent seasons, selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

The post Saturday Racing from Wolverhampton appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.