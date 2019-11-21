Saturday Racing at Lingfield

Lingfield: Going standard.

Harry Hurricane to breeze in

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

GEORGE Baker trained Harry Hurricane (3.05) ridden by Adam Kirby, a distance winner, is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips at Lingfield on Saturday.

Mercenary Rose, trained by Paul Cole and ridden by Hector Crouch, is also noted each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Saikung (12.10) and Daddy’s Daughter are selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Rains Of Castermere (12.45) ew. Rockesbury (1.20) ew.

Documentary (1.55) trained by Kevin Frost and ridden by Jack Mitchell, a course and distance winner, is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the C3 Bombardier Gold Beer Conditions Stakes over 7f.

Emily Goldfinch, trained by P.S. McEntee and ridden by Grace McEntee (7) selected each-way last weekend by fromthehorsesmouth.tips when finishing second at 28-1, is selected each-way.

Dancing Inthestreet (2.30) trained by William Haggas and ridden by Tom Marquand is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the Ladbroke Novice Stakes over 6f.

Regulator (3.35) trained by Alexander Dunn and ridden by L.P. Keniry, carrying top weight of 9st 6lb, is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips, in the BetWay Handicap over 1m 2f.

