The Annual General Meeting of the Orihuela Costa and District Branch of the Royal British Legion took place last Tuesday with virtually all of the current committee returned. The only change was the addition of Peter Houghton who take over the role of Membership Secretary from Walter Montford.

Walter, a practising solicitor, will remain on the committee in an ex officio capacity.

There was one major change to the Board, however, the appointment of former Navy diver Graham Rhodes to the Presidency. Graham replaced Pastor Keith Brown who has held the position of Branch President for the last eight years.

On assuming the role Graham made a short speech thanking Pastor Keith for his commitment and dedication to the Branch during his tenure of office. A toast was then proposed to Keith and his lovely wife Cathy.

Pastor Keith, also relinquished his position of Branch Chaplain which has been assumed by the Reverend Terry Baxter.

The photograph shows the handover of the Presidents Chain of Office, with Keith Brown on the right.