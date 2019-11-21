Back in the swing again!

Torrevieja U3A is back into the swing of things after the summer break. Unfortunately our first monthly meeting, which was due to be held on 28th October, had to be cancelled due to another event being held in the CMO building over that same weekend. Therefore our first official monthly meeting will now be held there on 24th November at 11am and it will welcome members old and new..

Despite that little setback, several events have taken place since our restart, amongst which was a visit by a full coachload of members to the Titanic Exhibition in Alicante on Nov 5th. We thought there might be a problem with that trip as well, as there was a broken down coach about 150 metres from the CMO, but luckily, it was not ours! The day went very well and everyone seemed to be impressed and suitably saddened at the display which was very moving and informative. A very nice day out, enjoyed by all.

Other Group activities are on the increase following the groups fair in September with social bridge, golf and crime novel book reading being additions bringing the group activities available to members to over 40.

The social scene is also busy with city day trips, cream teas, medieval markets and plenty more in the near future If you have any ideas of your own for a new group and are interested in running one, we are always on the lookout for more groups to offer our membership. Or perhaps you can run a twin to an existing group, as there are several which have a full complement of members.

Check out the website Torreviejau3a.org. for more details.