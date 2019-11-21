ANGLICAN CHAPLAINCY OF ST PETER AND ST PAUL TORREVIEJA

ADVENT AND CHRISTMAS SERVICES 2019
ADVENT AND CHRISTMAS SERVICES 2019

In addition to the normal Services (see Footnote) the following special Services are planned over the Advent and Christmas 2019 period:

LA SIESTA

Wed 4 Dec 19                     11:00 am              Chaplaincy Advent Carol Service

Mon 9 Dec 19                     6:30 pm                Ecumenical Carol Service

Tue 24 Dec 19                    11:30 pm              Midnight Mass – Holy Eucharist

LOS BALCONES

Sun 15 Dec 19                   10:30 am              Christingle Service

Mon 16 Dec 19                  6:00 pm                Traditional Nine Lessons and Carols Service with the Royal                           Royal British Band

Wed 25 Dec 19                  10:30 am              Christmas Day – Holy Eucharist

CAMPOVERDE

Sun 8 Dec 19                       6:00 pm              Ecumenical Advent Service

Thu 12 Dec 19                    6:00 pm               Traditional Nine Lessons and Carols Service with Coro Pilar

Sun 22 Dec 19                    6:00 pm               Carols at the ‘Rusty Nail’

Tue 24 Dec 19                    8:30 pm               Christmas Eve – Holy Eucharist

Sun 29 Dec 19                   6:00 pm                Christingle Service

SAN FULGENCIO

Sun 15 Dec 19                    6:00 pm                Ecumenical Carol Service

LAGO JARDIN

Wed 18 Dec 19                  4:45 pm                Chaplaincy Holy Hour

Wed 18 Dec 19                  6:00 pm                Carol Singing outside Lago Jardín – (followed by Tapas)

Thu 26 Dec 19                    12:00 noon          Holy Eucharist (St Stephen)

LA MANGA

Tue 24 Dec 19                    6:00 pm              Christmas Eve – Holy Eucharist

(St Teresa’s, Las Lomas Village)

FOOTNOTE

For more information on the workings of the Chaplaincy – and other planned activities and events – please view their web-site:

About Us

The specific location of the various Churches together with their normal Services can be found here:

Our Churches

Also follow them on their Facebook pages too:

https://www.facebook.com/anglicantorrevieja/

The Anglican Chaplaincy extends a very warm and friendly welcome to all denominations who live in or are visiting our area and our Church Centres

 

