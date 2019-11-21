ANGLICAN CHAPLAINCY OF ST PETER AND ST PAUL TORREVIEJA

ADVENT AND CHRISTMAS SERVICES 2019
In addition to the normal Services (see Footnote) the following special Services are planned over the Advent and Christmas 2019 period:
LA SIESTA
Wed 4 Dec 19 11:00 am Chaplaincy Advent Carol Service
Mon 9 Dec 19 6:30 pm Ecumenical Carol Service
Tue 24 Dec 19 11:30 pm Midnight Mass – Holy Eucharist
LOS BALCONES
Sun 15 Dec 19 10:30 am Christingle Service
Mon 16 Dec 19 6:00 pm Traditional Nine Lessons and Carols Service with the Royal Royal British Band
Wed 25 Dec 19 10:30 am Christmas Day – Holy Eucharist
CAMPOVERDE
Sun 8 Dec 19 6:00 pm Ecumenical Advent Service
Thu 12 Dec 19 6:00 pm Traditional Nine Lessons and Carols Service with Coro Pilar
Sun 22 Dec 19 6:00 pm Carols at the ‘Rusty Nail’
Tue 24 Dec 19 8:30 pm Christmas Eve – Holy Eucharist
Sun 29 Dec 19 6:00 pm Christingle Service
SAN FULGENCIO
Sun 15 Dec 19 6:00 pm Ecumenical Carol Service
LAGO JARDIN
Wed 18 Dec 19 4:45 pm Chaplaincy Holy Hour
Wed 18 Dec 19 6:00 pm Carol Singing outside Lago Jardín – (followed by Tapas)
Thu 26 Dec 19 12:00 noon Holy Eucharist (St Stephen)
LA MANGA
Tue 24 Dec 19 6:00 pm Christmas Eve – Holy Eucharist
(St Teresa’s, Las Lomas Village)
FOOTNOTE
For more information on the workings of the Chaplaincy – and other planned activities and events – please view their web-site:
The specific location of the various Churches together with their normal Services can be found here:
Also follow them on their Facebook pages too:
https://www.facebook.com/anglicantorrevieja/
The Anglican Chaplaincy extends a very warm and friendly welcome to all denominations who live in or are visiting our area and our Church Centres