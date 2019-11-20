This month a full compliment of 14 anglers took part and as discussed the pegs were changed to have 7 on each side with none on the cross over. The high numbers proved to be profitable with the last 2 pegs providing 1st and 2nd top weights, although there was some blanks the weights were far better than last months with our Belgium friend Willy catching over 24kgs from the very tough peg 13. We weighed Willys best fish at 6.14kgs (13.5lbs).

Second placed Russells haul of 16.40 kgs consisted of only 4 fish which averages at over 9lb per fish

We also had our first lady angler taking part and to mark the occasion the owners presented Marlene with a voucher for a meal for 2 which was a kind gesture.

The results for November is as follows,

…………….. peg 13……24.56 kgs Russell ……….peg 14 …16.40 kgs Marlene ………..peg 9………11.56 kgs Richard W…… ….peg 6……..10.04 kgs.

The winners in our pairs competition were Willy and Keko with a combined weight of 26.68 kgs.

The December competition will be on Saturday 14th, drawing for pegs will be 9.00 fishing 10.00 to1.00 half hour for lunch then fishing 1.30 till 4.30.

Entry is 10€ with includes a snack lunch.

Tight Lines – Jackie Breslin