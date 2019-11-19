Waitrose get a roasting!

By Andrew Atkinson

When a customer purchased some veg from Waitrose, delivered by Ocado, it caused a bit of a stir – when the product was labelled ‘specially prepared for Aldi’!

“I used Waitrose and Ocado for reputation and home delivery – and pay for that privilege.

“No disrespect to Aldi or their customers – but if I wanted their products I’d go to their stores,” reportedly said the disgruntled customer.

The Waitrose Vegetables cost £2. Aldi sell a similar product, Ready to Roast Winter Roast/Mediterranean Roast, same weight (400g) £1.29.

“We are sorry…there has been an error with the labelling at our suppliers.

“As with all retailers we will share suppliers for some of our products.

“Any price variation will be reflected in the different specification of the product, such as ingredients used,” reportedly said a Waitrose spokesman.

An Ocado spokesperson reportedly said: “We are sorry to hear the Waitrose Mediterranean Roast Vegetables received were packed for Aldi.

“It has been reported to the relevant team to investigate with our supplier.”