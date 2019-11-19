Montesinos angler at Parco Del Brenta, Italy

By Andrew Atkinson

Los Montesinos angling enthusiast John Fisher landed one of his ambitions – when fishing at world renowned Parco Del Brenta Lake in Italy.

“It was a re-enactment of the people who I used to go fishing with,” said Nottingham born John.

John, 73, whose wife Margaret died of pancreatic cancer in March, was in Italy by invitation to fish for carp, under the tuition of fishing expert Frank Warwick.

John fished the Lake, on the outskirts of Venice, with Danny Cooper, son of his late friend Andy, who died, aged 60; and also remembered his father, whom he was taught fishing as a young boy.

Also in the party was England international fishing star Pete Hollingsworth.

“They were all rooting for me. My previous personal best was 13lb – and I caught a 43lb and 33lb 8oz Mirror carp, on baitaboile, on 15lb breaking-strain line,” said John.

“I’d have been happy to catch just one fish – for my Order of Service – ready in advance. It was Mission accomplished,” said John.

Frank Warwick, 56, has been carp fishing for 46 years, with a personal best mirror carp of 64lb 6oz.

“It’s not about the size of fish – it’s more about the chase – and how you catch them,” said Frank.

“To fish with someone of the calibre of Frank Warwick was fantastic. A real gentleman,” said John, who took 12 minutes to land his 43lb mirror carp.