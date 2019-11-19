Big FM targeted by jamming signals

By Andrew Atkinson

RADIO wars are disrupting the airwaves – with the latest station Big FM Radio – targeted by jamming signals.

Owner Richie Sparks, who has studios in Calle Blanca 1, Quesada, had to apologise to listeners after being cut-off the airwaves.

“Apologies to listeners on 91.1, due to interference, which was beyond our control,” said Richie, who resides in La Marina.

Big FM are a community radio station, covering areas, including the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida: “It appears someone is targeting English radio stations – by jamming their signals,” said Richie.

“Spectrum FM were targeted and Big Radio Spain, were also targeted,” said Richie.

“We are doing our best to trace the culprit – having installed DF equipment to locate them,” said Richie.