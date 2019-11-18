Five goal Monte make it 5 wins on the bounce.

After last week’s encounter with the former table toppers Albatera, would Montesinos be able to keep the pressure on at the top of the pile? Against a Benejuzar side reeling from two straight defeats by a total of 5 goals against, the task ‘should’ have been a relatively simple one.

Monte started with their, now usual, brand of quick, slick passing and direct approach and soon stamped their authority on the game. Benejuzar, without being too harsh, offered very little in the way of opposition.

However, in between the flowing football, the half was punctuated by a series of glaring Monte misses that would have put any junior side to shame (Gonzalo, in particular, could have easily had a hat-trick), as the team in red contrived to conjure up even more elaborate ways of not scoring. A single moment of magic though, when yet another pin-point accurate cross by Diego Barroso (12) ended with GONZALO (22) blasting the ball into the top corner. Benejuzar must have considered themselves fortunate to only be one down at the break.

HT: CD Montesinos 1 – 0 Atletic Benejuzar “A”

If the slim lead offered their opponents some hope, that was quickly snuffed out within minutes of the restart when ANDRES (24), arriving late, poked home following a whipped corner. The home fans breathed a collective sigh of relief, there was to be no shock upset today. The third goal came courtesy of some nice work on the right (Diego Barroso (12), yet again) allowing PAMIES (14) an easy tap in.

Monte were really on their game now, drawing a series of “olés” from the shivering home crowd which seemed to drive their team on yet again. Hapless Benejuzar were being outclassed all over the park and goal number four followed some neat interplay between Pamies (14) and Fernando (3) allowing JOSEMA (11) to lash home.

The ‘coup de grâce’ was administered almost at the end of the game, when a penalty, taken by Maccan (23) was well saved, but first to the rebound was DARIO (21) to smash it in.

As a sporting contest, this game was effectively over at the start of the second session and against an inferior opponent, a clearly superior Monte side eventually prevailed. The profligacy in front of goal in the first half however, might cause some concern, if it wasn’t for the fact that numerous goal scoring opportunities were being regularly made. Let’s hope that this slight aberration is out of the system for the bigger games to come.

FT: CD Montesinos 5 – 0 Atletic Benejuzar “A” 0

Man of the Match was Diego, selected by Match sponsor Roberto Blue

TEAM:- 13 Carlos, 2 Pepe, 5 Manu, 10 Alfredo, 12 Diego Barroso, 14 Pamies, 15 Diego, 19 Luis, 22 Gonzalo, 23 Maccan, 24 Andres.

SUB’s:- 4 Santos, 11 Josema, 20 Dimitri, 21 Dario, 3 Fernando.

Match report by Official Chief Sprts Correspondent Steve Robinson.