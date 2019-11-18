All too easy for Daya

Montesinos Todo Deportivo 0 – 4 Daya Nueva

It was a very nervous start by Daya but at this early stage the visitors looked to have enough about them to win this game. So it came as no real surprise when Daya took the lead through Roberto on eight minutes from a good pass by Sierra.

The goal settled the visitors nerves and they began to play their opponents off the park. So surely more goals would follow but with twenty minutes gone it was still only 1-0, in fact Montesinos were enjoying more of the ball now.

On thirty minutes a shot on the turn from Daya’s Roberto went very close to doubling the tally. On thirty eight minutes Montesinos had a great chance to level the scores but Daya’s defence did its job. The visitors saw a good effort from Alex go just wide on forty minutes. On forty two minutes a great ball from Sardi found Roberto who jinked his way past a couple of challenges to score his second goal to put Daya firmly in the driving seat. So 2-0 at the break and surely the visitors had all three points in the bag.

Five minutes into the second half some nice one touch football from Daya saw Ruben finish off with a first class strike for the visitors’ third goal. On fifty eight minutes a mistake from Jonathan allowed Montesinos a strike on Daya’s goal but the shot was too high. It was all Daya now as the home side seemed to be all out of ideas and stamina.

On seventy two minutes Ruben chased down a great through ball, the goal keeper came out to challenge, Ruben’s shot hit the keeper and went in for Daya’s fourth. So 4-0 final score in a game Daya totally dominated after their early nerves.

The match was played in a very sporting manner with no cards shown to either side which is a first for Daya this season !!!

This result does not mean Daya have turned the corner and that it will now be wins all the way. Today’s opponents are a pretty poor side and are rock bottom of the division but you can only beat what is put in front of you and Daya did that today with ease. The referee today also had a very good game.

Man of the Match was David.

