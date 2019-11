The disgraceful state of the coastal walkway between La Regia and La Zenia remains the subject of constant petitions by residents who want nothing more than to stroll along the footpath in safety, which is not currently the case.

We briefly touch on the National Elections and the pact between PSOE and Podemos and details of next weekend’s New and Used Car and Motorcycle Show at the IFA close to Alicante Airport, a must visit exhibition for all motoring enthusiasts.