Monovar CD shock win at UDF Sax

By Andrew Atkinson

Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 bottom club Monovar CD returned with a shock 3-0 away win at sixth placed UDF Sax on Saturday.

Santa Pola CF remain top of the table, despite losing 1-0 at Hondon Nieves C, with Hondon jumping three places up the ladder.

CF Castalla and Alguena CF shared the points in a 2-2 four draw thrilling encounter. Atletico De Catral CF got the upper hand away against CD Cox, gaining a 4-3 win.

CF Popular Orihuela took a point in a 1-1 home draw against CF Sporting De San Fulgencio. Racing San Miguel travel to CF Rafal on Sunday (report online Monday).

In the ding-dong battle for the title in the Valencia 2nd Regional, CD Benijofar went top on 27 points, with a 3-1 win against Formentera CF.

CD Montesinos, vying for the title with CD Benijofar, visit arch rivals Torrevieja on Sunday (report online Monday).

Bigastro CF took three points in a 3-1 away win at CF Playa. UD Horradada B jump three places, following a 3-2 home win against Atletico Crevillente.