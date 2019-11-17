DIVA 14-1 LANDS CHELTENHAM GOLD

‘Happy’ Days for fromthehorsesmouth.tips punters

It’s a 10! fromthehorsesmouth.tips 10,944-1 accumulator

Cheltenham fromthehorsesmouth.tips 93-1 treble

Cheltenham fromthehorsesmouth.tips Forecast: Thyme Hill-Champagne Well 1-2

Team Kirby Sakhee’s City fromthehorsesmouth.tips Wetherby joy

Wetherby fromthehorsesmouth.tips 11-1 treble

Lingfield fromthehorsesmouth.tips Forecast: Alrajaa (6-4)-So Beloved (6-1)

Crotchet 25-1 Linfield fromthehorsesmouth.tips place

Emily Goldfinch 28-1 Wolverhampton fromthehorsesmouth.tips place

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

HAPPY Diva (14-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.tips won the BetVictor Gold Cup at Cheltenham for trainer Kerry Lee – who revealed her thoughts of remaining in racing following the victory.

“She is an amazing mare. I am ‘Over the Moon’ and thrilled,” said Kerry, after landing the races, in the 17 runners Bet Victor Gold Cup Handicap Chase, under jockey Richard Patrick.

“It’s tough – and sometimes you wonder why you do it – but this makes it all worthwhile,” said Kerry, who has been out of the limelight in recent seasons.

Kylemore Lough, Game Spirit, Top Gamble, and Welsh National winner Mountainous (in 2016) gave Kerry the headlines.

On returning to headline news, after Happy Diva’s win over the 2m 4f race, collecting the £90,000 winning purse, Kerry said: “It was a fantastic ride by Richard (Patrick). If you have a good day, we all celebrate!”.

“Happy Diva got what she deserved – it’s unreal – we travelled so well. The best horse I’ve ever ridden

“Thanks go to the owners, for keeping me on board,” said jubilant jockey Richard Patrick.

Thyme Hill (11-8) Wholesome (13-8) and Happy Diva (14-1) returned a 93-1 fromthehorsesmouth.tips winning treble at Cheltenham.

Champagne Well (5-1) fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection ran second, behind Thyme Hill. Achille (10-1) fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection ran second.

At Lingfield, My Law (8-1) fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection ran second, backed from 10-1.

Hibernian Warrior (13-8) fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection was beaten by a short head, in a photo finish.

Alrajaa (6-4) fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection and each-way selection So Beloved (6-1) from 8-1, returned the 1-2 Forecast.

Crotchet (25-1) trained by Joseph O’Brien and ridden by Daniel Muscutt was placed (Skybet paying four places). Lord North was a non runner, due to not eating up, prior to racing.

Alrajaa jockey Jim Crowley said: “Alrajaa is improving all the time.” And trainer John Gosden said: “Alrajaa lost his way – but has come back – and on an upward curve. He’s definitely a racehorse now.”

At Wetherby fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection Good Boy Bobby (1-4), Sakhee’s City (7-2) and Big Bad Bear (evens) returned a fromthehorsesmouth.tips treble of 11-1.

Theatre Legend (3-1) from 4-1 fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection ran second.

Captain Blackpearl (3-1) fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection ran second at Uttoxeter.

Petite Power (5-6) and Midnight Tune (4-9) returned a fromthehorsesmouth.tips double: “Petite Power is a very intelligent horse – one that tries hard. The going was heavy, and coped well.

“It’s my third winner for trainer Fergal O’Brien, who I am riding full time, having had my licence a year,” said jockey Liam Harrison.

Wolverhampton’s evening meeting showcased River Nymph (4-7) selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips, ridden by Hector Crouch: “It was a speed battle early on.

“Once we picked up it was ‘job done’. A nice horse for the future,” said Crouch.

Serious Jockin, selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips, trained by Mick Channon, was withdrawn in the 5.45 race.

Emily Goldfinch (28-1) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips, trained by P.S. McEntee and ridden by Grace McEntee (7) finished second in the Ladbrokes Conditions Stakes C3, over 7 furlongs.

The post DIVA 14-1 LANDS CHELTENHAM GOLD appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.