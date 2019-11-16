Lovely 2 bedroom Spanish property for sale in the Valencias, Villamartin, Orihuela-Costa

This house is a lovely 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom Villamartin property for sale in the Valencia’s Community, on the Orihuela-Costa. It is just a short walk to all amenities, including bars, restaurants, supermarkets, and shops. It is also just a short drive from the Zenia Boulevard and the fabulous Blue Flag award-winning beaches of La Zenia, Cabo Roig, Campoamor, Playa Flamenca, and Punta Prima.

This Spanish property comprises of a front and back garden. From the conservatory you enter into the large living / dining area with open plan kitchen. From here you go out to the back garden. On the ground level is also a guest toilet and an utility room. Internal stairs leading to the first floor where you find 2 double bedrooms and a family bathroom. From the master bedroom you access to a balcony. Through further internal stairs you will go up to the spacious private solarium with distanced views to the sea.

The property for sale in Spain comes partially furnished, has marble floors all through, built-in wardrobes and gas central heating. There is a lovely communal pool area.

About Villamartin in the Orihuela-Costa

Villamartin is situated inland from the beaches of Dehesa de Campoamor, Cabo Roig, La Zenia, Playa Flamenca and Punta Prima. There are a number of commercial centres including the world-famous Villamartin Plaza. The Villamartin Plaza has plenty of Spanish charm and is a very popular place for holiday makers and residents alike. It has regular entertainment and is full of some fabulous eateries and restaurants such as the well-known Eduardo’s Restaurant which has been a cornerstone of the Villamartin Plaza for nearly 20 years.

Not far from the Villamartin Plaza is the Villamartin Golf Course which was once the host of the PGA Spanish Open. There are three other golf courses nearby. These are Las Ramblas Golf Club, Real Club de Golf Campoamor, and Las Colinas Golf Club. All of the courses are well designed and are suitable for golfers of all standards.