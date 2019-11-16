We are volunteers for the Little POD Association and we are holding a Christmas Fair to raise some much needed funding for the charity. It would really help if you could give this event some publicity to reach a wider audience than just our posters on our urbanization and surrounding area.

The Christmas Fair is being held on Saturday 30th November 2018 between 11:00 am and 2:00pm in two bars on the Entre Naranjos urbanization and attached is one of our posters for the event.

Little Pod Association (LPA) is a registered charity who rescue and re-home abandoned Podenco dogs, cats and kittens.

If you require any further information, please contact me on 616463087.

Nick Webb