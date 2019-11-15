TWO EARTHQUAKES RECORDED EPICENTRE ALGORFA

2.3 and 2.4 Earthquakes hit Vega Baja Friday

By Andrew Atkinson

TWO earthquakes hit the Vega Baja regions in the early hours of this morning, Friday, measuring 2.3 and 2.4 on the Richter scale – within 16 minutes of each other.

I was awake during the first quake, that occured at 3.48am; a rumble that was felt in Los Montesinos, Alicante.

The second quake was more severe – registering at 2.4 on the Richter scale – and one which again shook the ground, with loud rumbles to boot.

The earthquake was heard in Torrevieja and also in the Vega Baja regions of Rojales, San Miguel and Guardamar.

Residents contacted the Leader to report the earthquakes occurring, which awoke them from sleeping.

The Epicentres of both earthquakes were recorded as south east of Algorfa.

The two earthquakes were officially registered as 2.3 and 2.4, on the Richter scale, respectively, by the National Geographic Institute at 03.48 and 04.04., Friday November 15.