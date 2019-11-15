WETHERBY – Play it again Sam!

UTTOXETER – Bowen in Tune!

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

TOP National Hunt Jockey Sam Twiston-Davies could be set for some plum rides at Wetherby on Saturday – with Mr Antolini (2.15) napped to land the William Hill Handicap Chase over 2 miles 3 furlongs.

Good Boy Bobby (1.05) with Twiston-Davies up, is fromthehorsesmouth.tips next best selection.

Brian Hughes is also noted, riding Fitzroy (12.30); and Big Bad Bear (2.50) trained by Nicky Richards, selected to land the Class 2 William Hill Hurdle over 2 miles.

Philip Kirby saddles Sakhee’s City (1.40) ridden by Adam Nicoll, selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Theatre Legend (3.20) is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips. Neil Mulholland saddles Fingerontheswitch (3.50) selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

At UTTOXETER Petite Power (1.20) trained by Fergal O’Brien is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips to win the Martstons Pedigree Handicap over 3m 2f.

Percy Thrower (12.10) Captain Blackpearl (12.45) each-way; The Swagman (1.55) trained by Sean Durack; Midnight Tune (2.30) ridden by Sean Bowen, is selected to win the Marstons Novice Chase over 3m.

Trainer Neil Mulholland saddles Peltwell (3.05); Grandad’s Cottage (3.35) with Sean Bowen up, selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

The post Saturday selections for Wetherby and Uttoxeter appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.