New distribution centre for Amazon in Corvera

Although the company is yet to make an announcement, Amazon is said to be building a large logistics centre in Corvera, adjacent to Murcia International Airport. The centre will serve as a distribution platform for the southeast area of the Mediterranean Arc.

The company has purchased a plot of almost 55,000 square meters in the new Parque del Sureste, which is located next to the Cartagena motorway close to the airport, and it has already obtained planning permission from the City of Murcia that will allow building work to get underway.

When it eventually opens the new unit will create about 200 jobs in addition to which it will also create a great deal of work with the distribution of its products by local transport and courier companies.

The Southeast Logistics Park, which was launched as the airport opened, is attracting technology companies and companies that rely heavily on communications to develop their business. The inauguration of the new airport, which welcomed the first plane on 15 January, increased the demand for business park plots, which are gradually being filled by national and multinational companies.

Since their arrival in Spain, Amazon has been building a network of logistics and distribution centres around Madrid and Barcelona and in other peripheral towns next to ports in the Mediterranean, the Cantabrian and the Atlantic. The closest facilities are in Paterna, in the province of Valencia. The company currently employs 4,800 staff in Spain.