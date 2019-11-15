Mediterranean sea level will rise according to University study

According to a study carried out by the Institute of Environmental Hydraulics at the University of Cantabria, the level of the sea along the coast of Murcia may rise by around 15 centimeters during the next 10 years.

The study says that the sea level in the Murcia region may rise by as much as 55 centimeters by the end of the century and warns of the “very important effects” that the rise will have on the Spanish coastline.

By the end of the century the level of the sea is projected to rise between 40 and 55 centimetres on the coasts of San Pedro del Pinatar, San Javier, Los Alcazares, Cartagena, and further south to Mazarron and Aguilas.

The study publishes projections of data such as tides, sea level, waves, and sea surface temperature along the coast and concludes in saying that it is essential that proper coastal management is put in place now in order to deal with any potential damage caused by environmental changes in the future which will affect land and sea.

According to the research carried out at the University, sea levels and temperatures are also expected to rise in other parts of mainland Spain and the islands.