Lovely 3 bedroom villa in Spain for sale with private pool in Los Alcazares

Finca style villa with 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and private pool for sale in Lomas del Rame, Los Alcazares, Murcia province.

This semi-detached villa for sale in Los Alcazares is located in the urbanisation of Lomas del Rame on the outskirt of Los Alcazares, walking distance to Serena Golf Club. Los Alcazares town centre is only 5 minutes by car and the Murcia airport is only 20 minutes drive away.

The ground floor comprises a terrace, an independent kitchen, a family bathroom, a large living / dining room and a single bedroom. Internal stairs leading to the upper level with two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The property comes fully furnished, has a fully fitted kitchen,a private pool, a large storage room and off road parking for up to three cars.

Visit the Spanish Riviera Homes website at for full details. Appointments can be made by filling out the enquiry form (an experienced Spanish property consultant will contact you) or by contacting +34 617 537 866 by Whatsapp or voice.

About Los Alcazares

Los Alcazares is a town and municipality located next to the shores of the Mar Menor in the Costa Calida, Murcia province. It offers seven kilometres of coastline from Los Narejos to Punta Brava and dedicates a large part of its economic activity to the industry of services and tourism.

Los Alcazares has a population of over 15,000 which can rise to over 100,000 during the peak tourist summer holiday season.

The Mar Menor (little sea) belongs to three other municipalities: San Javier, San Pedro del Pinatar, and Cartagena. It is Europe’s largest saltwater lagoon which connects to the adjacent Mediterranean sea by several channels. The Mar Menor has a surface area of almost 20 km2. It is typically 2-4 degrees warmer than the Mediterranean sea which makes it a very popular destination for sailing, windsurfing, kiteboarding and many other other water sports.

Things to do in Los Alcazares

There are plenty of things to do in Los Alcazares. When you visit the town you will find an extremely long promenade which is great for walking or cycling.

The town centre is relatively spread out.

There are a good selection of shops including the Bahia Centre in the Los Narejos area which is packed with international eateries and the nearby Dos Mares Shopping Center in the neighbouring town of San Pedro del Pinatar.

The street market in Los Alcazares is held every Tuesday morning. There is also the market in Los Narejos on a Saturday morning and the market in San Javier on Sunday. In addition, there are the two great eighteen hole golf courses of La Serena and Roda or the Golf Delux miniature golf course which is just a short drive away from Los Alcazares town center.