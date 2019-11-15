Four killer whales spotted off the coast of Cartagena

A group of four killer whales have been sighted off the coast of Cartagena. The sighting first occurred on Wednesday and is the first ever confirmed sighting of the Orcinus Orcus species off the Region of Murcia.

AVISTAMIENTO DE ORCAS EN CARTAGENASe confirma el excepcional avistamiento de al menos una hembra de orca (Urcinus orca) y una cría (es probable que estén acompañadas por un macho y un ejemplar subadulto, aunque está por confirmar).El video procede de la Armada española. Posted by Crónicas Naturales de Torrevieja on Thursday, 14 November 2019

A male killer whale was seen accompanied by its offspring. Experts from the University of Murcia have documented the presence of “a minimum of four whales”: an adult male and an adult female, a young and a cub. Researchers from Gibraltar have been contacted to determine if the male adult can be identified by the marking on it’s dorsal fin.

Killer whales can grow to a ength of 9 meter and reach 5000 Kg in weight. They are at the top of the food chain and are one of the most dangerous marine mammals on Planet Earth, second only to humans. They generally feed on fish, squid, seals and other cetaceans.