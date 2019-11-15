Detached 3 bedroom villa in Spain for sale on Las Ramblas Golf Resort, Orihuela-Costa

This detached 3 bedroom villa in Spain on Las Ramblas Golf Resort, Orihuela-Costa, has just been put on the local Orihuela-Costa property market.

On the ground level of this fabulous Spanish villa, there is an entrance hall, a large living room with open fireplace, an an open-plan kitchen with a dining area which leads out to a covered terrace. There are also 2 double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a guest WC.

Upstairs is the master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and toilet. There is a large terrace which gives enough space to add another bedroom. The outside garden has off road parking and gives enough space to build a pool.

The property has built-in wardrobes and has access to 5 different communal pools, which are only a few minutes walk away.

The next beach is only 10 minutes drive from the property and the Zenia Boulevard and local amenities are also only a short drive away.

The next beach is only 10 minutes drive from the property and the Zenia Boulevard and local amenities are also only a short drive away.

About Las Ramblas Golf Resort on the Orihuela-Costa

Las Ramblas golf course was opened in 1991. It was designed by the prestigious Pepe Gancedo and was built into a beautiful landscape of Mediterranean pines and natural watercourses.

This landscape is beautiful and the course is tight – a real challenge for long inaccurate hitters! It suits players who are accurate off the tee! The fairways are narrow and the greens are large and generous, with fast and gentle slopes.

Las Ramblas Golf Club has a modern clubhouse good practice facilities. The practice putting green and driving range is at street level, near the car park, and overlooked by the sunny terraces of the clubhouse.

Along with other locations, Las Ramblas was the scene of ‘Taken 3’ with the famous actor, Liam Neeson.