In the beautiful coastal cities of Spain, there has never been a better time to buy or rent a property. Over the past years, prices have dropped significantly, but they won’t stay that way for long, so buying or renting at low-interest rates and rising worldwide markets is indeed a good time.

There are plenty of options, from rustic beach houses to luxurious urban villas. All you need to have is a trusted real estate agent that can help you find what you’re dreaming of.

Why do you need an agent?

Whether you’re a buyer or a seller, your real estate agent has your back. They are legally obliged to put the interests of their clients first. Buyers usually have such a pretty tight idea about what they want in a house, varying from the number of rooms to other factors that they must and must not have.

You’re more likely to feel relaxed with that list folded at the back of your head. Your agent will be aware of factors that may never cross your mind and acknowledge the signs of any issues and know the best way to deal with them.

If you’re a buyer, you know exactly how much you want to pay for your future home, but is the price you have found reasonable? You can only be certain if you’re capable to compare sales that confirm you’re not the right track, or not. Agents can do a comparative on the market sales in a blink of an eye.

Real Estate Agents on the Spanish coast

Aside from the huge number of real estate agencies in Spain, and although they may all seem similar, the quality of the services they offer is various. So how you can choose the best real estate agent for you is the real challenge.

No wonder why everyone chases to own a property on the Spanish coast, it’s because of the beautiful surroundings and the sea. And some of the Spanish coasts stood empty for a long while, so people that are smart enough are overhasty to purchase properties there.

Apart from the gorgeous beaches across Costa Blanca and Costa Calida, the real estate market values promote buying properties there. Banks are now offering cheap goods that have been unoccupied for a long time due to the crisis period.

Owning a property on the coasts of Spain can be quite mesmerizing. Galicia coast is often compared to the west coast of Ireland, that’s why many Irish and British people emigrated there a long time ago.

And still, it’s easy to find a real estate agent that can help you find a suitable property there. Lately, prices have been on the rise, but Galicia Vista is a great place to start to search for something satisfactory and relevant.

In Galicia, property prices have risen for 10 years in a row, but still, it’s nothing compared to other regions in Spain. Over these years, Galicia’s properties have risen by a total of 74%, but partly due to the lower cost, many people are attracted to Galicia.

A good real estate agent will answer your calls and emails promptly, send you any information you need to know, and will allow you to visit the property more than once if you want.

You just need to pick someone that seems suitable to you. Surely, they are all licensed and also speak good English in case you’re a foreigner. But the deciding factor will always be the one that understands your needs and gives you even more than what you hoped for.