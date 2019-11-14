IRON MIKE TO KO BOOKIES!

Wolverhampton: Going standard.

*Serious Jockin – *Loving Glance – *Perfect Grace

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

IRON Mike (7.15) is out to put the bookies on the ropes – with a knockout run – in the BetWay Handicap, over 1 mile and 4 furlongs at Wolverhampton on Saturday.

Named after former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, Iron Mike (7-1) trained by Keith Dalgleish and ridden by Callum Rodriguez, a distance winner, is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Ghazan (4.15) 8-1, and Perfect Grace 6-1, are selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Poet’s Mind (4.45) trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by Brett Doyle, having finished third on a debut run, is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips to win the Ladbrokes Novice Stakes over 1m 1f.

River Nymph (5.15) who finished second last time out, and The Weed Machine, trained by Mark Johnston, debuting, are each-way selections by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the Ladbrokes C4 Novices Stakes over 6f.

Former England international footballer-turned trainer Mick Channon saddles Serious Jockin (5.45) in the Ladbrokes Nursery.

Channon’s charge is lightly weighted in the 7 furlongs race, with 8st 10lb. Take into account 7lb claimer George Bass in the saddle, Serious Jockin’s lightweight chance is noted by fromthehorsesmouth.tips and is selected each-way.

Emily Goldfinch (6.15) trained by P. S. McEntee and ridden by Grace McEntee, claiming 7lb, is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the C3 Ladbrokes Conditions Stakes, over 7f.

Martyn Meade trained Loving Glance (6.45) with Danny Tudhope up, is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Shepherd’s Purse (7.45) trained by Miss Ruth Carr, ridden by Jack Garrity, beaten favourite last time out, is set to make amends, selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

