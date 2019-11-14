GOOD LORD!

Lingfield: Going standard.

*Dettori-Lord North – *Kirby quartet fromthehorsesmouth.tips – *C1 Albishr drops to C6

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

LINGFIELD stage an eight race card meeting on November 16, with Frankie Dettori back on board Lord North (2.45) in the BetWay Listed Stakes.

Lord North gained a creditable win in the bet365 Cambridgeshire in September, when selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in a 30 runners field, over 1m 1f.

John Gosden trained Lord North – a double winning selection by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in 2019 – is strongly fancied to land the BetWay Listed Stakes over 1 mile 2 furlongs.

My Law (11.55) trained by J. R. Boyle and ridden by Adam Kirby is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the Bombadier Handicap over 1m.

Hibernian Warrior (12.25) with the benefit of a run, trained by Roger Varian and ridden by John Egan, is selected to win the Ladbroke Stakes over 1m.

David O’Meara trained 9 year old So Beloved (1.00) ridden by Adam Kirby, is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips; with Alrajaa, trained by John Gosden and ridden by Jim Crowley, tipped to win.

Ghost (1.35) with Adam Kirby up, trained by Ian Furtadoe is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips to land the BetWay Stakes over 6f.

Joseph O’Brien saddles 12-1 shot Crotchet (2.10) with David Muscutt up, selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips. Charlie Appleby trained Magic Lily, with Jason Watson up, is selected to win.

May Gold (3.15) trained by Ed Walker (16-1) with L. P. Keniry up, is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips a course winner, in the BetWay Listed Stakes over 6f; with Gifted Master, ridden by Jack Mitchell, selected to win.

Albishr (3.45) trained by Simon Dow, and ridden by Adam Kirby, is worthy of each-way support in the BetWay Handicap over 1m 6f.

Albishr (14-1) is saddled by Dow in the Class 6 race, having had four career runs in Class 1 company in 2017, and has been ladened with 10st in one run.

