Cheltenham Saturday meeting awaits inspection

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

CHELTENHAM races have been called off on Friday – after Prestbury Park suffered a waterlogged course – following lengthy rainfall in Gloucestershire.

The meeting was initially put in jeopardy after heavy rainfall overnight on Wednesday and continuing into Thursday, that lead to an inspection and Stewards at the Prestbury Park course announcing abandonment.

“After 37mm rainfall in the past 18 hours, very sadly we have had to abandon racing at Cheltenham on Friday 15 November, as the course is flooded in areas (pictured) as well as waterlogged in places,” a spokesperson from Cheltenham told fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Saturday’s meeting that features the Bet Victor Gold Cup, will be decided after inspection on Friday: “Ahead of racing on Saturday there will be a further inspection on Friday afternoon at 3pm.

“Further information will be issued accordingly. The weather outlook for the next few days is showers on Friday, with dry days currently forecast for Saturday and Sunday,” added the spokesperson.

Cheltenham’s two day November meeting is the racecourse’s biggest fixture, behind March’s annual Cheltenham Festival.

