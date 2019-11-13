Mojácar holds successsful VIII Half Marathon and 7km “Ciudad de Mojácar race

The VIII Half Marathon and 7km “Ciudad de Mojácar” race were held last weekend, organized by Mojácar Council’s Sports Department and Puerto Lumbreras’s Nogalte-Hogar Athletics Club.

It is a day that continually attracts more amateur and professional runners participants, with 620 runners taking part, 100 more than last year, all keen to compete the circuit prepared by the local Council that runs alongside the Paseo del Mediterráneo. A total of 21,097metres were covered by the half marathon runners on their three laps, with 7,097metres on the one lap 7km race.

The virtually flat circuit also had skaters and joellete chair athletes joining in the on the scenic coastal route which started and finished by Mojácar’s Best Oasis Tropical Hotel, the official hotel of the race.

Prizes were given to the first three in the all ten male and female categories of the half marathon, with a trophy for the first 5 home runners, a commemorative trophy for the oldest athlete to cross the line as well as team trophies, with trophies also for each of the five categories in the 7km race.

Winners in the 7 km race were; Andrés Palma (EDM Huércal Overa, Sabina Rico (Nogalte- Hogar Puerto Lumbreras), EDM Huércal Overa (men’s team) and RealRunning (women’s team).

Half marathon winners were; Ennio Constantino (C.A. South East), Esther Galver (C.A. South East) and C.A. Southeast (men’s team)

7 km Inline Skate winners were; Jorge Vitores (CPV Málaga) and Alicia García (Club Patinajenfila Cartagena CPC) with Fabio Manuel Martínez (C.D. Patín Speed Alborán), María García (CPV Málaga) and CPV Málaga (Team) leading the Half Marathon.

As for the home runners, first with an excellent time in the 21km was Ennio Constantino with Amalia González first woman in the 7km.

After the events, which went totally to plan without incident, the awards were presented at the Oasis Tropical by Ana García Fernández, Mojácar’s Sports Councillor.