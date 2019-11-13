Capt. Fernando steers Monte in promotion bid

By Andrew Atkinson

CD Montesinos are set to bounce back to the Valencia 1st Regional G8 at the first attempt – under the captaincy of Fernando – but his feet are firmly on the ground.

“Amongst my biggest achievements in football was CD Montesinos gaining promotion in the 2016-17 season – with it being my home town – and as captain of the club,” Fernando told me.

“In contrast, the biggest disappointment was suffering relegation last season,” said Fernando, who has been at the Los Montesinos, Alicante based club since the age of eight.

Fernando, 32, who has also tasted promotion during his spell with Torrevieja youth, in the third division, began playing football, aged six.

“I started playing football, aged six, and at the age of eight I joined Los Montesinos,” said Fernando, who remained, until aged 11.

Talisman Fernando has played at CD Montesinos, Almoradi, Elche, Torrevieja and Orihuela, during a career spanning over two decades.

“I returned to CD Montesinos, aged 24, eight seasons ago,” said Fernando, who says the biggest influence in his career has always been ex-Monte coach Roberto Carlos.

This season CD Montesinos are under the helm of coach Jesus Santander, and Fernando said: “Hopes are high for the 2019-20 season.

“Coach Jesus has managed to create a great technical staff, and a very good background staff.”

Monte see themselves at the top of the 2nd Regional table: “We have started well, and we have to continue working hard.

“The aim is to be as high as possible in the table – and see where we are at the end of the season,” said Real Madrid fan Fernando.

Fernando, who also has interests in Spanish motorcycling, tennis and basketball, along with being a general football fanatic, said: “We will not get carried away. Our feet remain firmly on the ground.”

Fernando, who relaxes away from football, dining with his wife and friends, said: “We aren’t shouting from the rooftops.”

Next week Monte stalwart Dmitry talks exclusively to The Leader.