Turkey 2020 summer tourist tax bill boost for Spain?

By Andrew Atkinson

SPAIN could be set to benefit – after Turkey announced it is to impose a tourist ‘tax’ on visitors in 2020.

British holidaymakers made 2.3 million visits to Turkey in 2018, heading to the beach resorts in Antalya, Alanya, Bodrum and Oludeniz.

Now they could be set to return to Spain in the new year – having snubbed Spain in recent years – to get better value for their money.

With the euro/pound exchange currently trading at 1.16€ to £1 British holidaymakers are set to flock back to Spain – aided by Turkey’s tourist tax next year.

A family of four will face an increase on average of £30 per person, for a two weeks’ holiday at a 5 star hotel in Turkey – racking up a whopping £120 hike.

Holidaymakers jetting to Turkey next summer will have to dig deeper into their pockets with the announcement of Turkish government’s levy.

The tax will be imposed for all tourists aged above 12 years-old, determined by hotel classification.

The Turkish government hopes to raise as much as £350 million from the tax.

A levy was introduced in the Balearic islands of Majorca, Ibiza and Menorca in 2017, of approximately £3.50 per person per night, a move criticised by Hoteliers – and tourists.

Tourist taxes in the UK have not been ruled out in 2020 – with Oxford and Edinburgh proposing daily tourist taxes.

And Birmingham have looked at a possible hotel levy – to aid costs of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the West Midlands.